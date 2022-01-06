Dominican woman sent to prison for drug trafficking conspiracy

A citizen of the Dominican Republic was sentenced to 70 months in prison for her role in a New Jersey drug trafficking conspiracy.

Yaquelin Altagracia Alberto Guerrero, 45, of the Dominican Republic, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Judge Cecchi imposed the sentenced by videoconference.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Guerrero and two conspirators conducted two sales of fentanyl in New York City to buyers they knew had traveled from New Jersey to make the purchases in August 2020.

On Aug. 10, 2020, Guerrero and two conspirators participated in the sale of approximately one kilogram of fentanyl.

On Aug. 12, 2021, Guerrero again worked with others to sell fentanyl to individuals whom she knew had traveled from New Jersey to New York for the sale.

The aggregate weight of fentanyl involved in the case was approximately three kilograms.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Cecchi sentenced Guerrero to three years of supervised release.