Jersey City man was sent to prison for nine years for child pornography crimes

A Jersey City man was sentenced today to more than nine years in prison for receipt of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.

Benigno Gonzalez-Mendoza, 37, of Jersey City, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton to an information charging him with one count of receipt of child pornography.

Judge Wigenton imposed the 108-month sentence today by videoconference.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Gonzalez-Mendoza knowingly received images and videos of child sexual abuse, including videos of adults sexually abusing prepubescent children from at least March 9, 2019, through July 27, 2019,.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Wigenton sentenced Gonzalez-Mendoza to 10 years of supervised release and ordered him to pay restitution of $18,000.

Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr. in Newark, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing.