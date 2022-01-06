Transportation commissioner issued commercial vehicle travel restrictions

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti has issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey starting at 10 p.m., Thursday, January 6 based on the forecast for several inches of snow.

In addition, Gov. Phil Murphy issued a State of Emergency for all of New Jersey beginning at 10 p.m.

Snow is expected to begin overnight with periods of heavy snow forecast after midnight through the morning commute.

Snow is expected to continue through late morning/early afternoon on Friday. The travel restrictions are being coordinated with neighboring states.

In addition to the commercial restrictions, all motorists are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel Thursday night and Friday morning.

The commercial vehicle travel restriction will begin at 10 p.m., Thursday, January 6 and will be in place until further notice for the following highways in both directions:

I-76, from the Walt Whitman Bridge (Pennsylvania border) to Route 42

I-78, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-80, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-195, from I-295 to NJ Route 138

I-280, from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-287, from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border

I-295, from the north to the Scudders Falls Bridge (Pennsylvania border)

NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287

I-676, from the Ben Franklin Bridge (Pennsylvania border) to I-76

The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to:

All tractor trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order)

Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks

Passenger vehicles pulling trailers

Recreational vehicles

Motorcycles

This restriction does not apply to:

The New Jersey Turnpike

The Garden State Parkway

The Atlantic City Expressway

Public safety vehicles, sworn and civilian public safety personnel; as well as other personnel directly supporting healthcare facilities or critical infrastructure such as providing fuel or food. For a complete list of operations or personnel that are exempt from the travel ban, see the Administrative Order.

Trucks that are already in New Jersey when the travel restrictions go into place are encouraged to pull off in truck stops to wait out the storm.

NJDOT is coordinating with all state and regional transportation agencies to ensure the most effective response to the storm.

In order for NJDOT and our regional and local transportation partners to safely and efficiently clear roadways of ice, motorists should avoid driving unless they are an essential employee needed for emergency response. If you must drive, motorists are advised to:

SLOW DOWN, and obey posted speed limits

and obey posted speed limits Always STAY CLEAR of plowing and spreading trucks. If they are behind you, let them pass

DO NOT pass between trucks that are in a plow formation

Leave early and allow extra time

Leave a safe following distance between vehicles

Use caution on bridges and ramps

If you are driving and road conditions deteriorate, PULL OFFsomewhere safe and wait it out

Be patient and use caution

Keep an emergency kit in your car with a cell phone charger, water, snacks and other items. See the NJ Office of Emergency Managements web site for more information: http://ready.nj.gov/plan-prepare/winter.shtml