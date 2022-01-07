Convicted felon guides police to gun, bullets and drug stash

Authorities in Salem County were investigating six-time convicted felon for gun and drug crimes when they discovered a rifle, ammunition and narcotics while they executed a search warrant at his home last year.

Jabbar Pierce, 41, of Penns Grove, New Jersey, made his initial appearance today on a charge of illegally possessing a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.

Pierce is charged by complaint with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He appeared by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew J. Skahill on Jan. 6, 2022, and was detained.

While they were executing the warrant, Pierce told officers that anything illegal in the residence belonged to him and said that they would find a firearm behind a couch and drugs in a cabinet.

Upon searching the residence, officers recovered from behind the couch a KelTec model SUB-2000 .40 caliber rifle, and a detached 24-round magazine containing 14 rounds of ammunition.

Officers also recovered suspected controlled substances and drug packaging from a kitchen cabinet, just where the suspect had told them the contraband would be.

The felon in possession of a firearm charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Sellinger said officers recorded the suspect on their body-worn cameras after advising him of his Miranda rights.

“Man we can just cut the chase bro, there’s a gun and drugs in the charger,” Pierce was recorded saying. “It’s a gun and motherfucking drugs in the house right now and that shit belong to me. The gun [is] behind the couch and there’s drugs in the cabinet. Straight to the point, let’s go. I don’t want to talk. It’s my shit.”

Sellinger said Pierce has at least 6 New Jersey felony convictions, including a June 2001, 10-year state prison sentence for robbery; a June 2011, sentence of 12 years for burglary, terroristic threats and drug dealing; and a December 2017, prison sentence for drug possession and violating parole.