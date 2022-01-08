Fatal Keansburg police-involved shooting under investigation

The Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation of a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred this afternoon in Keansburg, N.J.

One male civilian, whose identity is not being released at this time, sustained fatal injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, at approximately 3:21 p.m. today, multiple 911 calls were received by the Keansburg Police Department reporting a robbery in progress at a pharmacy at 199 Main Street.

Officers of the Keansburg Police Department responded and one of them was stabbed by the man.

Multiple officers fired their service weapons striking the man, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.