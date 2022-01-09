Millville police shooting victim ID’d as 33-year-old Republican Army veteran

The man shot and killed by a Millville police officer on Tuesday night, has been identified as Daniel J. Ackley.

Sources say the 33-year-old Republican Army veteran who served in Iraq was shot on January 4, 2022, after allegedly approaching police with a machete.

The police were responding to a 911 call reporting an emergency at 209 Burns Road, where Ackley lived with his parents, John and Karen Ackley, his brother, Matthew Ackley and his sister, Kerry Ackley.

The Millville native graduated from Millville Senior High and was a congregant at the Port Norris Baptist Church.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Head of the River Cemetery in Estelle Manor.

The state Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation of the fatal police-involved shooting.