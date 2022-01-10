Bayonne & Linden earn ‘Distinguished Schools’ recognition for excellence

The New Jersey Department of Education designated the Woodrow Wilson Community School of Bayonne School District in Hudson County and School Number 5 of the Linden Public School District, in Union County as 2021 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished Schools.

The Woodrow Wilson Community School is being recognized for excellence in serving its English learner population of students.

School Number 5 is being recognized based on exceptional student performance and academic growth for two or more consecutive years.

School Number 5 in Linden, New Jersey

“The Department of Education is proud to recognize the accomplishments of the educators, families, and students in these two schools,” said Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan of the state Department of Education.

“These school communities are exemplars of how the dedication we see throughout New Jersey results in a high-quality education.”

The ESEA Distinguished Schools Program was sponsored by the National Association of State Program Administrators.

Each state in the association annually selects two schools to receive the award based on student progress and other ESEA indicators of school performance.

Each school will receive up to $15,000 to support Title I programs, which are designed to assist schools with high percentages of children from low-income families.

Each school will also be recognized along with others from across the nation at the hybrid National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators Conference in February, where the attending staff from each recognized school will have an opportunity to participate in workshops, professional development, and best-practices presentations.