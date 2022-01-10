Cold weather is coming

As bitterly cold air flows over the Great Lakes, it will lead to a strong cold front in New Jersey tomorrow that will bring the threat of freezing rain to locations north and west of the I-95 corridor in the morning with a chance of flurries after 3pm.

Cold weather will remain in place through next week and temperature forecasts for Tuesday say that New Jersey will be 22 degrees, the coldest high temperatures experienced by the region since 2019.

Wind chills of near 0 to 10 below zero are likely late tonight into Tuesday morning, as the National Weather Service has issued an Arctic Blast warning.

“If you need to be outside, be prepared for the wind and cold, and dress in layers and wear a hat, heavy coat, as well as gloves or mittens,” said NWS. “Frostbite can occur in a short amount of time, so dress in layers and make sure all exposed skin is protected.”

This will be from temperatures around 5 to 10 degrees across the interior areas combined with northwest winds of around 10 to 15 mph.

For coastal areas, this will be from temperatures around 10 degrees combined with northwest winds of around 15 to 20 mph.

High pressure will produce clear skies to scattered cloud cover through this afternoon. Winds will back from the northwest to the west at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 20s over the interior and upper 20s to lower 30s along the coast for highs.

Scattered clouds with flurries and a few lake-effect snow showers, especially in the Poconos and Catskills, can be expected.

Winds will be from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will range from the lower to mid-10s over the interior and upper 10s to lower 20s along the coast for lows and lower to mid-20s over the interior and mid-20s to lower 30s along the coast for highs.

Later today, clouds will increase with freezing rain developing over the interior towards daybreak. Winds will back from the west to the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will fall into the upper 10s to the lower 20s for lows.

Tomorrow, a cold front will approach the region with periods of freezing rain giving way to rain through the morning into the early afternoon hours.

High pressure will produce clear but cold weather conditions. Temperatures on Tuesday will range from the single digits to mid-10s for lows and lower to mid-10s over the interior and mid-10s to lower 20s along the coast for highs.

Showers will linger into Tuesday evening. Winds will veer from the southwest to the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 30s over the interior and upper 30s to lower 40s along the coast for highs.

Temperatures on Wednesday will range from the single digits to the mid-10s for lows and lower to mid-30s over the interior and mid to upper 30s along the coast for highs. Temperatures on Thursday will range from the upper 10s to mid-20s for lows and mid to upper 30s over the interior and lower to mid-40s along the coast for highs.