Marine Corps Viper helicopter crashed near New Jersey’s Joint Base MDL

A Marine Corps AH-1 crashed at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, near Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, in Wrightstown, N.J.

Two personnel were on board and were transferred to nearby medical facilities. Their condition is stable.

An AH-1Z with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, Marine Aircraft Group 49, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, crashed outside Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Wrightstown.

The incident is currently under investigation.

“A Marine Corps AH-1Z with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, Marine Aircraft Group 49, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, had a mishap at approximately 3:30 p.m. (EST) today in Wrightstown, N.J., outside Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst,” said a release from Marine Forces Reserve.

There were no fatalities or civilian structure damage. Two personnel were on board and were transferred to nearby medical facilities.

The two pilots “are in good condition,” said Marine Corps Lt. Col. Craig Thomas, spokesman for the Marine Corps Reserve and the Marine Forces South.