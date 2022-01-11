Neo-Nazi group leader sent to prison for 7 years in plot against journalists

A Washington man was sentenced today to 84 months, or seven years, in prison for his role in a plot to threaten and intimidate journalists and advocates who worked to expose anti-Semitism.

Neo-Nazi Kaleb Cole, 25

Kaleb Cole, 25, a leader of the Neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division, and three others were convicted for having sent Swastika-laden posters to journalists and people affiliated with the Anti-Defamation League in Washington, Florida, and Arizona.

“Threats motivated by religious intolerance are antithetical to American values, even more so when they aim to intimidate journalists and others who are working to expose bigotry in our society,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“The defendant led a multi-state plot by a neo-Nazi group to threaten and intimidate journalists and advocates who were doing important work to expose anti-Semitism around the country,” said Clarke.

“Kaleb Cole helped lead a violent, nationwide neo-Nazi group,’” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown for the Western District of Washington. “He repeatedly promoted violence, stockpiled weapons, and organized ‘hate camps’. Today the community and those Mr. Cole and his co-conspirators targeted, stand-up to say hate has no place here. He tried to intimidate journalists and advocates with hate-filled and threatening posters, tried to amplify their fear. Instead they faced him in court and their courage has resulted in the federal prison sentence imposed today.”

“The defendant sought to intimidate journalists and advocates working to expose anti-Semitism, but that effort failed,” said Assistant Director Timothy Langan of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division. “Cole’s intended victims fought back but not with threats of violence; they fought back in a court of law. The FBI will continue to do our part by aggressively investigating cases involving threats or acts of violence.”

“Mr. Cole displayed through his actions that his beliefs were more than just rhetoric,” said Special Agent in Charge Donald Voiret of the FBI’s Seattle Field Office. “No doubt, the exemplary work of our investigators and partners prevented Cole’s targets from becoming victims of violence.”

Evidence introduced at trial showed that Cole and other members of Atomwaffen plotted to intimidate journalists and others by mailing threatening posters or gluing the posters to victims’ homes. The group focused primarily on those who are Jewish or journalists of color. Cole created the posters, which warned the recipients that “you have been visited by your local Nazis.” The posters contained threatening images, such as a hooded figure preparing to throw a Molotov cocktail at a house. The threatening posters were delivered to homes in late January 2020.

At trial, the victims described how receiving the posters impacted them. Some moved from their homes for a time or installed security systems. One purchased a firearm and took a firearms safety class. Another started opening her mailbox with a stick due to fear of what might be inside. One left her job as a journalist.

Three other co-conspirators – Cameron Shea, Johnny Roman Garza, and Taylor Ashley Parker-Dipeppe – previously pleaded guilty and were sentenced.