New Jersey offers real-time traffic alert system for commercial vehicle drivers

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti today announced the implementation of a real-time traffic alert system for commercial vehicle drivers, making New Jersey one of the first states in the country to offer this safety feature.

The system offers in-cab traffic congestion updates and slowdown alerts to commercial vehicle drivers on 647 miles of New Jersey’s highways, including the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway, and Atlantic City Expressway.

Commercial vehicle drivers will be alerted about two to three miles before the slowdown begins, giving them plenty of time to reduce speed to help prevent crashes.

“The ability to alert commercial vehicle drivers to unexpected traffic conditions will improve safety for everyone driving on New Jersey’s highways,” NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “By warning drivers of congestion that is miles ahead, drivers of large commercial vehicles will have the extra time needed to safely slow down.”

The system was developed in partnership with Intelligent Imaging Systems—delivered to drivers through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Drivewyze, Inc., a leader in connected truck services—along with INRIX, a transportation data and analytics company. The alerts are available to all carriers and drivers using the Drivewyze PreClear software.

According to the trucking industry, a fully loaded tractor-trailer traveling at 65 mph takes 66 percent longer to stop than a passenger car. This can result in a collision if a truck does not have enough stopping distance. In the United States, nearly 30 percent of all collisions happen on interstates, with many being secondary crashes when a truck or car rear-ends a vehicle that was in a queue from an initial crash.

“The New Jersey Motor Truck Association applauds the efforts to provide advance safety alerts to commercial truck drivers via Drivewyze,” said Gail Toth of the NJ Motor Trucker Association. “These efforts will help to keep our workplace – the highways – safer for all.”

The Drivewyze safety alert program is designed to help reduce commercial vehicles crashes, and is a tool being implemented as NJDOT moves towards realizing its goal of zero deaths on New Jersey’s roadways.

The INRIX traffic and slowdown alerts will join other notifications that truck drivers already receive through Drivewyze’s in-cab safety notification service, such as slow down alerts when coming upon dangerous curves, caution notifications when nearing a low bridge, and mountain corridor steep grades. The system will only send notifications to subscribed drivers within the geographical boundaries of New Jersey. Drivewyze is looking to offer similar geolocated services in other states.

Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for construction updates and real-time travel information. For NJDOT news follow us on Twitter @NewJerseyDOT and our Facebook page.