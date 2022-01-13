There are deep potholes on Republican Tom Kean Jr’s road to Congress

The Republican Party’s biggest vote-getter in New Jersey history, a state lawmaker who just won re-election, a hairstylist from Summit and a Long Valley native who returned to New Jersey from Brooklyn when Covid crushed his budding career in finance and high tech are all contemplating campaigns to challenge a candidate who is favored by the Garder State and Washington political establishments.

Outgoing New Jersey Senate Minority Leader Thomas Kean, Jr. is one of 32 House candidates to qualify for the first level of a national GOP program that measures the early success of congressional aspirants against a rigid series of benchmarks.

Whether his pedigree and preference among party insiders is enough remains to be seen, since Kean is carrying baggage.

While former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is mounting an exploratory bid for president that has put him on a collision course with Donald Trump, his one-time ally who the Bridgegate bully all but describes as what’s wrong with the Republican Party, the field of contenders in central New Jersey grows.

“We can no longer talk about the past and the past elections — no matter where you stand on that issue, no matter where you stand, it is over,” said Christie, in a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition.

“Any president, particularly a Republican one, should never be throwing bouquets at a murdering communist dictator in China,” Christie said, referring to Trump’s praise for Xi Jinping. “We should never be telling that person they’re doing something well.”

China’s dictator has a big admirer in Kean’s father, former Governor Thomas H. Kean, who is a board of directors member at the National Committee on United States-China Relations, a group that might be described as “throwing bouquets at a murdering communist dictator.”

John Isemann III is a 5th generation New Jerseyan, currently running for Congress in the Republican primary who may hope to capitalize on Kean’s communist connections.

Also eying the contest is Assemblyman Erik Peterson, who has been a far more consistent conservative than Kean.