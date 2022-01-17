IRS seeking advisors to serve on panel

The Internal Revenue Service is seeking qualified applicants for nomination to the Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee (ETAAC).

The Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee (ETAAC) was established by Congress through the IRS Restructuring and Reform Act of 1998 to provide continuing public input into the development and implementation of the IRS organizational strategy for electronic tax administration.

The IRS is looking for up to 10 qualified individuals who will serve three-year terms beginning in September 2022. The see the current panelists, click here.

The committee provides an organized public forum for discussion of issues such as prevention of identity theft and refund fraud in support of the overriding goal that paperless filing should be the preferred and most convenient method of filing tax and information returns.

ETAAC members convey public perceptions of IRS electronic tax administration activities, offer constructive observations about current or proposed policies, programs and procedures, and suggest improvements.

The committee supports the overriding goal that paperless filing should be the preferred and most convenient method of filing tax and information returns.

ETAAC members work closely with the Security Summit, a joint effort of the IRS, state tax administrators, and private-sector tax partners to fight electronic fraud.

Each year, the Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee Chairperson submits a report to Congress on IRS progress made toward achieving 80 percent goal of electronically filed tax and information returns.

The committee’s report also includes the status of the strategic plan for electronic tax administration, the legislative changes necessary to assist the IRS in meeting such goals and the effects of e-filing on small businesses and the self-employed.

Applicants should have experience in such areas as state tax administration, cybersecurity and information security, tax software development, tax preparation, payroll and tax financial product processing, systems management and improvement, and implementation of customer service initiatives.

The IRS also strongly encourages applications from people representing the viewpoints of average taxpayers, including consumer advocates and others with an interest in tax issues.

Applications will be accepted through January 31, 2022.

Nominations of qualified individuals may be made by letter and received from organizations or the individuals themselves.

Applicants should complete the ETAAC application and include a short statement of interest and a resume. Applicants should describe and document their qualifications, past and current affiliations, and dealings with cybersecurity and electronic tax administration.

Applicants must complete and submit a tax check waiver form and undergo an IRS practitioner background check and an FBI background check.

Information on the tax check waiver and FBI background check will be provided upon receipt of application.

More information can be found at: Apply for Membership on the Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee (ETAAC).

ETAAC is a Federal Advisory Committee established by the Internal Revenue Service Restructuring and Reform Act of 1998.

Questions about the ETAAC and the application process can be e-mailed to publicliaison@irs.gov.