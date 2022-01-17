Mendacious Marshall retaliates after being called ‘a moron’ by top doctor

Dr. Anthony Fauci repeatedly clashed with two Republican senators during a January hearing, so one of them shared personal financial information that was already publicly disclused by the nation’s top infectious disease specialist.

First, the top White House chief medical adviser accused Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky of fueling threats against the doctor and his family, citing the arrest of Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, a heavily armed California man captured with an AR-15 and multiple magazines of ammunition during a traffic stop in Iowa with a “hit list” including the names of President Joe Biden and Fauci.

Then, a hot mic captured Fauci referring to Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas as a “moron” after he falsely insisted that nation’s top infectious disease official was keeping his personal finances secret.

"What a moron."



The Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit journalism center, found that Marshall was incorrect about Fauci’s public finances being private, but said it is hard to obtain them.

Instead of simply raising money as Paul did, Marshall obtained Fauci’s financial disclosures from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and released them along with a pack of lies about the COVID pandemic and another round of false accusations.

Fauci discloses his finances every year, as required by law, such as this disclosure from 2020.

“Dr. Fauci lied to the American people,” said Marshall. “He is more concerned with being a media star and posing for the cover of magazines than he is being honest with the American people and holding China accountable for the COVID pandemic that has taken the lives of almost 850 thousand Americans.”

“Just like he has misled the American people about sending taxpayers dollars to Wuhan, China to fund gain-of-function research, about masks, testing, and more, Dr. Fauci was completely dishonest about his financial disclosures being open to the public – it’s no wonder he is the least trusted bureaucrat in America,” said Marshall. “At the end of the day, Dr. Fauci must be held accountable to all Americans who have been suing and requesting for this information but don’t have the power of a Senate office to ask for it.”

Marshall is one of 52 members of Congress who failed to disclose their financial transactions as required by the STOCK Act. Last fall, numerous media outlets reported that Marshall failed to report several stock transactions his dependent children made while he was a member of the House.