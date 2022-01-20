Liberal leader laid down, say Tom Kean’s conservative Republican critics

Some GOP activists who are questioning the record of outgoing Republican Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr. are pointing out that he never voted against a single nominee appointed by ultra-liberal Governor Phil Murphy.

To point out the liberal leader’s inadequacy, they compare Kean to Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican leader in the US Senate.

McConnell has been criticized for using Senate rules like the filibuster—which requires most legislation to secure a 60-vote supermajority to advance— to impose legislative gridlock, Kean has completely avoided obstruction

Conservatives say Kean could have placed a blanket hold on all nominations of executive appointees needing Senate confirmation, use the Constitutional option to make Murphy and other Democrats more accountable.

Republicans are expected to use senatorial courtesy – the unwritten rule that no nomination can advance through the confirmation process without approval of the nominee’s home county senator – far more often after Kean departs the Senate in Janurary.

Republican senators will be able to blackball Murphy nominees who reside in 15 of New Jersey’s 21 counties once the new legislative session begins.

“Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican leader in the US Senate, used the filibuster rule enough to be universally condemned as a tough-as-nails obstructionist when Barack Obama was president and he is doing the same thing to President Joe Biden,” said one pundit. “Instead of a tiger fighting against reckless tax-and-spend policies, Tom Kean has been a pussycat in Murphy’s lap.”

In 2009, McConnell faced a newly elected Democratic president who talked optimistically about unity and bipartisanship. Back then, in a less polarized nation, Obama was more popular than Biden is now; early in his first term, his popularity neared 70%.

McConnell was audacious but candid: He declared himself an opponent of bipartisanship.

“When you hang the ‘bipartisan’ tag on something, the perception is that differences have been worked out and there’s a broad agreement,” he explained in a 2011 interview with the Atlantic. “The only way the American people would know that a great debate was going on was if the measures were not bipartisan.”

The Republican congressional candidate’s father, Thomas H. Kean, who served as governor of New Jersey from 1982 to 1990, and now sits on the board of directors at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a liberal Washington, DC-based think tank.

Governor Kean is also a member of the National Committee on United States-China Relations, a group that advocates friendly interaction between America businesses and the brutal communist regime.