FBI raided Texas congressman’s home

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided the home of a Texas congressman on Wednesday as part of a criminal probe related to several U.S. businessmen and the former Soviet state of Azerbaijan.

Rep. Henry Cuellar’s home and his campaign office were involved in the FBI activity that a spokesperson for the FBI’s San Antonio office, described in a statement.

FBI spokesperson Rosanne Hughes said, “the FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity,” which is reportedly the neighborhood in which Cuellar lives.

Media outlets noted that a federal grand jury is investigating the case and that it was not immediately clear if Cuellar is a target of its probe.

“Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation,” said a statement from the congressman’s office. “He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld.”