Meat Loaf Dies: ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ singer, ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ actor was 74

Meat Loaf, the rock star who rose to global fame with his Bat Out of Hell album, has died at the age of 74.

Meat Loaf’s longtime collaborator Jim Steinman died on April 19, 2021, of kidney failure.

The singer and actor, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, was noted for his powerful, wide-ranging voice and theatrical live shows. He had a career spanning six decades, during which he sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

His hits included the near 10-minute-long title track from Bat Out of Hell, Paradise by the Dashboard Light from the same album, and I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That) from 1993 album Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell.

Aday appeared in over 50 movies and television shows, sometimes as himself or as characters resembling his stage persona.

In late 1973, Meat Loaf was cast in the original L.A. Roxy cast of The Rocky Horror Show, playing the parts of Eddie and Dr. Everett Scott. His film roles include Eddie in The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), and Bob Paulson in Fight Club (1999).

He also appeared in the musical Hair, both on- and off-Broadway.

“From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!” the statement posted on his own Facebook page said.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side.”