Kean University student killed by vehicle

A 28-year-old science teacher who was pursuing a Masters Degree as a physician’s assistant at Kean University was struck and killed by a motor vehicle as she walked nearby around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022.

“A white 2013 Ford Explorer operated by 34-year-old Charles Carrier Jr. of Newark was traveling south on North Avenue, when his vehicle collided with a pedestrian, 28-year-old Hanna Syed of Jackson Heights New York,” said a statement from the Union Police Department.

Syed was transported for treatment to Trinitas Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries shortly after 6 p.m.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to call the Union Police Department Traffic Bureau at 908-851-5070.