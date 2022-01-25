Kean University student killed by vehicle

Posted byatomtabloidPosted inNews you should know

A 28-year-old science teacher who was pursuing a Masters Degree as a physician’s assistant at Kean University was struck and killed by a motor vehicle as she walked nearby around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022.

“A white 2013 Ford Explorer operated by 34-year-old Charles Carrier Jr. of Newark was traveling south on North Avenue, when his vehicle collided with a pedestrian, 28-year-old Hanna Syed of Jackson Heights New York,” said a statement from the Union Police Department.

Syed was transported for treatment to Trinitas Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries shortly after 6 p.m.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to call the Union Police Department Traffic Bureau at 908-851-5070.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: