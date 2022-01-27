A major nor’easter is on the way as winter weather advisory issued for NJ

A winter weather advisory was issued for parts of New Jersey with officials forecasting that the Shore region is likely to see more snow than the rest of the area.

A coastal storm looks likely to bring snow to the region Saturday with the first chance of snow comes with a passing cold front Friday afternoon into evening.

The nor’easter forms late Friday night into Saturday morning and moves up the East Coast, bringing more significant snow, possibly six inches or more at the shore.

The National Weather Service Mount Holly is predicting snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches with possible wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

Travel could be very difficult from Friday evening through Saturday evening.

Snow is expected to begin Friday evening in Delmarva and southern New Jersey, spreading northward overnight into Saturday morning.

Snow may be heavy at times through early Saturday afternoon before diminishing late in the day. Winds may generate areas of blowing snow and low visibilities at times.

The storm total snow forecast remains a bit uncertain as there may be a sharp cutoff in the northwest extent of the highest snowfall totals, so stay tuned to the latest forecasts.

The most noteworthy weather story heading into the last weekend of January will be associated with a strengthening Nor’easter forecast to move up the East Coast.

Ahead of the main system strengthening off the Carolina coast, an approaching cold front is expected to push through the Great Lakes tonight and into the Northeast/Central Appalachians on Friday.

A powerful Nor’easter is expected to develop off the Mid-Atlantic coastline on Friday before impacting eastern parts of the Northeast and New England this weekend. Numerous hazards are likely from heavy snow, with significant accumulations across the eastern seaboard, to gusty winds and coastal issues. In fact, the combination of snow and winds may result in blizzard conditions.

This will aid in producing light snow from the western Ohio Valley to southern New England.

As an upper-level trough deepens over the Southeast and turn negatively-tilted Friday night, rapid strengthening of the aforementioned low pressure system is expected.

The low pressure center is then forecast to track north-northeast and churn off the coast of Cape Cod by Saturday night.

Light snow is expected to initially overspread much of the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas Friday night into Saturday morning, with overall snowfall amounts under 3 inches.

Meanwhile, moderate-to-heavy snow is possible by Saturday morning along coastal sections of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, as well as New England.

Snow is forecast to continue across this region into Saturday night, as well as the potential for increasing wind gusts.

Parts of southern New England, particularly eastern Massachusetts, Long Island, Rhode Island, and Cape Cod can anticipate significant impacts associated with heavy snow rates and gusty winds.

Here, total snowfall amounts may add up to over 20 inches by the time the system exits on Sunday.

Additionally, significant coastal impacts are possible, including coastal flooding and beach erosion.

The greatest uncertainty with the snowfall forecast lies along the I-95 corridor from Richmond, VA to Hartford, CT, where the western edge of the highest potential snowfall amounts exist.

The gradient between little snowfall to over 6 inches will likely be very tight.

Therefore, any slight shift in the current forecast can have drastic effects on potential impacts.

Residents are urged to continue checking for the latest forecast in order to receive the most up to date information.

Meanwhile, the next surge of arctic air is currently located over the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes and will continue diving southward into much of the eastern U.S. by Saturday.

Well below average temperatures will reach as far south as the Gulf Coast States, including most of Florida.

In fact, highs on Saturday will struggle to reach out of the 40s and 50s throughout the Sunshine State.

Potentially dangerous subzero wind chills are also possible throughout the Northeast by Saturday night. Other areas of precipitation include light snow across parts of the Southern Rockies tonight and isolated showers through most of southern Texas on Friday.

Dry and tranquil conditions can be expected elsewhere over the the central and western U.S. under the influence of a potent upper-level ridge.