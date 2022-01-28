Trump era chronicle debuts at top on new releases

A lot happened in the 1,461 days of the presidency of Donald J. Trump.

So much so that no one could possibly retain it all without extensive notes.

Working off the whirlwind mantra of “flood the zone,” Trump kept fans and critics alike mesmerized by his daily gyrations and machinations, aiming to “own the news cycle” like no previous president ever has.

Chronicling one of the most unique presidencies of all time, Days of Trump recounts nearly every day of the Trump presidency including both his domestic and international agendas such as trips to his summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un (aka: “Little Rocketman”), early meetings in the Middle East, the G-7, visits with Queen Elizabeth, meeting the Pope and the historic meeting in Helsinki with Russia’s Vladimir Putin among others.

The book also includes extensive coverage of surrounding players including cabinet members, like Rex Tillerson, Jeff Sessions, Bill Barr, Mike Flynn, Mike Pence and other colorful figures in Trump’s orbit like Kellyanne Conway, Anthony Scaramucci, Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon plus Trump friends and foes in Congress like Ted Cruz, Lindsay Graham, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congress members Adam Schiff, Liz Cheney and many more.

And of course, what would a Trump book be without coverage of some of the more uniquely Trump moments like “Tim Apple” or “Covfefe” or Kellyanne’s “Alternative Facts,” Trump’s offer to “buy Greenland,” Don Jr.’s “If it’s what you say, I love it.” Jim Comey’s “Lordy, I hope there are tapes!” Trump’s “Stop the Steal” and much more!

With over 400 photos, documents and interactive links, Days of Trump may be the most comprehensive resource for political historians and lay people alike for digging even deeper into the whirlwind days of the Trump presidency than any book released to date.

Days of Trump is a chronological, collected look back at all the significant events and headlines of the Trump era that for the first time puts it all together in one place, giving the reader and historians the chance to better see how these myriad events all fit into place and where we are left as a nation.

Days of Trump was authored by Tim Devine and Amanda Decker.

Devine is an award-winning news and editorial writer, as well as a former music, entertainment and technology executive and a Political Science and Media graduate from the University of California, Berkeley. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife Lynn.

Decker is an award-winning journalist with 20 years experience as an anchor, reporter, producer and news director who has won several major broadcast awards.

“Days of Trump” is the first book to document the Trump presidency day by day and it debuts at #1 on Amazon’s new release chart in US Presidential Biographies.