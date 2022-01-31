One squatter dead, another injured in Genessee Street house fire in Trenton

Posted byatomtabloidPosted inNews you should know

The Trenton Fire Department battled a deadly blaze that broke out Sunday evening in a home that had been occupied by squatters on the 300 block of Genessee Street.

Two victims had been entrapped in the home before crews rescued them but after they were rushed to the hospital for treatment one of the victims did not survive.

Trenton fire officials said the dead victim was in his 50s but his identity was not immediately available. The other man was brought to an area hospital but officials had no information about the severity of his injuries except to say he is still hospitalized.

The Fire Marshall and Prosecutor’s Office are both on the scene investigating the cause of the fire, which crews got under control around midnight.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: