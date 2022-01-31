One squatter dead, another injured in Genessee Street house fire in Trenton

The Trenton Fire Department battled a deadly blaze that broke out Sunday evening in a home that had been occupied by squatters on the 300 block of Genessee Street.

Two victims had been entrapped in the home before crews rescued them but after they were rushed to the hospital for treatment one of the victims did not survive.

Trenton fire officials said the dead victim was in his 50s but his identity was not immediately available. The other man was brought to an area hospital but officials had no information about the severity of his injuries except to say he is still hospitalized.

The Fire Marshall and Prosecutor’s Office are both on the scene investigating the cause of the fire, which crews got under control around midnight.