New Jersey shortchanged by feds as congressional delegation sits silent

The U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary recently announced the award of more than $241 million in discretionary grant funding for 25 projects through the Maritime Administration’s (MARAD) Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) but none of that money is coming to New Jersey, which only gets about 75 cents on each dollar that it sends to Washington.

“These $241 million in grants demonstrate that our congressional delegation is doing a poor job of representing New Jersey,” said progressive Democrat Lisa McCormick, who noted that the political establishment routinely ignores the needs of Garden State residents.

“Nobody pays much attention to the inadequacies of our representatives in Congress,” said McCormick, who explained that the political establishment primarily focuses on campaign fundraising instead of qualitative measures that are more relevant to citizens. “

McCormick noted that her campaign against indicted US Senator Robert Menendez was largely ignored until after she scored nearly 40 percent of the vote, and she said most challengers are similarly neglected by the media, so citizens rarely learn about inadequacies that shortchange the public.

Despite commitments in the Biden-Harris Port Action Plan, which promises to strengthen supply chains to meet demand resulting from the rapid economic recovery over the past year, New Jersey is not getting any of that monsy even though is shares one of the largest natural harbors in the world.

“U.S. maritime ports play a critical role in our supply chains,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. “These investments in our nation’s ports will help support American jobs, efficient and resilient operations, and faster delivery of goods to the American people.”

The PIDP is in its third year and has already awarded $492 million for 32 projects of regional and national economic significance within its first two years.

The program supports efforts by ports and industry stakeholders to improve facility and freight infrastructure to ensure the nation’s freight transportation needs, present and future, are met. It provides planning, operational and capital financing, and project management assistance to improve ports’ capacity and efficiency.

The projects that were awarded grants include coastal seaports, Great Lakes ports, and inland river ports. The Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 PIDP includes priorities related to job creation, climate change, and environmental justice impacts.

“These investments will support the shift to cleaner transportation, which will create more economic activity and good-paying jobs,” said acting Maritime Administrator Lucinda Lessley. “The Port Infrastructure Development Program is an important part of building back better for our ports, our communities, our economy, and our people.”

New Jersey also got nothing in 2019, when more than $280 million in discretionary grant funding was awarded through the Port Infrastructure Development Program, or in 2020 when more than $220 million was distributed.