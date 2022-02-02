Burlington County man sold phony prescriptions for opioids & stimulants

A former employee of a Mount Holly, New Jersey, medical practice pleaded guilty today to selling fraudulent prescriptions for controlled substances.

Jose Colon, 37, of Sicklerville, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Christine P. O’Hearn to an information charging him with the distribution of controlled substances.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Colon, who is not a medical provider, used the identities of doctors with whom he worked to make and sell fraudulent prescriptions for controlled substances, including Oxycodone, Adderall, Percocet, and Xanax.

Colon used the identities of doctors with whom he once worked to make and sell the fraudulent scripts, according to prosecutors, starting in 2018.

Colon sometimes met his customers in person with a prescription pad to sell the fraudulent prescriptions for cash, and also submitted fraudulent scripts electronically to pharmacies for electronic payments through Venmo.

Colon used the identity of one doctor “who is very old, and would not know the prescriptions were being sent.” That doctor, age 83, retired in early 2019, the complaint added, and had left the practice where Colon worked years earlier than that.

Colon advised his customers on how to fill the fraudulent prescriptions, including instructing them to wait until the medical practice was closed so that Colon would be able to answer any phone calls from the pharmacies questioning the validity of the fraudulent prescriptions.

The count of distributing controlled substances carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Sentencing is scheduled for June 7, 2022.