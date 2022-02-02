Crew arrested for selling deadly dose of drugs to actor Michael K. Williams 

Irvin Cartagena was charged in a narcotics conspiracy with three others who distributed the fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the death of Michael K. Williams, according to a criminal complaint unsealed in Manhattan federal court.

Authorities allege Cartagena sold the deadly dose of drugs to Williams, the actor who played Omar Little on The Wire from 2002 to 2008 and Albert “Chalky” White on Boardwalk Empire from 2010 to 2014.

The transaction—depicted in the photo above—was captured on a surveillance video and after Williams died as a result of using that fentanyl-laced heroin, the dealers continued to sell their deadly product, in broad daylight, amidst residential apartment buildings, in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Cartagena, 39, of Brooklyn, New York; Hector Robles, 57, of Brooklyn, New York; Luis Cruz, 56, of Brooklyn, New York; and Carlos Macci, 70, of Brooklyn, New York, are each charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl analog, fentanyl, and heroin, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

They were members of a drug crew that operated on the south side of Williamsburg and sold cocaine that was laced with deadly fentanyl.

Cartagena is also charged with causing the death of Williams in connection with the narcotics conspiracy, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Surveillance footage obtained by investigators shows Cartagena allegedly completing a hand-to-hand drug sale with Williams the day before he was found dead in his Williamsburg apartment.

Williams earned Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his performances in the HBO television biopic Bessie (2015), the Netflix drama series When They See Us (2019), and the HBO series The Night Of (2016) and Lovecraft Country (2020).

He had a recurring role in the NBC sitcom Community from 2011 to 2012. He also had supporting roles in a number of films including Gone Baby Gone (2006), The Road (2009), 12 Years a Slave (2013), Inherent Vice (2014), and Motherless Brooklyn (2019).

Williams made his first acting appearance in Bullet, a 1996 crime drama film directed by Julien Temple and starring Mickey Rourke, Tupac Shakur, Donnie Wahlberg, Adrien Brody, Ted Levine, John Enos III, and featuring an early appearance by Peter Dinklage.

Williams was found dead in his Williamsburg, Brooklyn, apartment by his nephew on September 6, 2021.

On September 24, 2021, the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that Williams died of a combination of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, and ruled the death by overdose.

His private funeral was held at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Cathedral in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania where his mother lives.

The year before his death, Michael K. Williams spoke about his efforts to bring attention to criminal justice issues and steer young men and women away from paths that can lead to prison at an event hosted by the New Jersey Reentry Corporation, a group headed by former Gov. Jim McGreevey.

“Michael K. Williams, a prominent actor and producer, tragically overdosed in his New York City apartment from fentanyl-laced heroin,” said Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, who announced the arrests of the drug crew.

“This is a public health crisis. And it has to stop,” said Williams. “Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy.”

Williams admitted to living a double life as a drug user in Newark’s most dangerous neighborhoods — feeding his habit “in scary places with scary people” surrounded by felons, some with guns, dealing or using heroin and desperate for their next hit.

“I was playing with fire,” Williams said in an interview. discussing his life and Rev. Ronald Christian’s Christian Love Baptist Church in Irvington, where he once found recovery and redemption. “It was just a matter of time before I got caught and my business ended up on the cover of a tabloid or I went to jail or, worse, I ended up dead. When I look back on it now, I don’t know how I didn’t end up in a body bag.

“Eventually, I got so sick and tired of this charade. No one who was in my circle, who knew me as Mike, was allowing me to get high. I had to slip away to do drugs. I had to hide it. I’d be gone for days at a time. I was lonely in that part of my life. I was broke, broken and beat up. Exhausted. Empty. I finally said, ‘I can’t do this no more.’ I didn’t want to end up dead.”

“I thought, ‘Why me? Why did I get spared?’ I should’ve been dead,” Williams says. “I have the scars. I’ve stuck my head in the lion’s mouth. Obviously, God saved me for a purpose. So, I decided to get clean and then come clean. I’m hoping I can reach that one person.”