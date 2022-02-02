Sayreville claims homeowner’s life

An early morning fire on Kuberski Drive in Sayreville claimed the life of at least one person.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, but Randall S. Lilley is the home owner.

According to fire officials, at about 2:15 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to 10 Kuberski Drive to investigate reports of a fire.

Arriving firefighters found heavy blaze buring on the first floor of a large two-story house with the occupant trapped inside.

Crews stretched several lines to knock down some of the flames before entering the burning home.

A neighbor told police that the man lived alone in the home and that his vehicle was in the driveway.

An unidentified person was located suffering life-threatening injuries, and the 65-year-old man was later pronounced dead.

Fire officials on the scene transmitted a second alarm for manpower after flames began to extend inside the homes.

Police and fire crews remained on the scene early this morning.