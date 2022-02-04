Joy ride results in kidnapping charges

A 22-year-old car thief got more than he bargained for when he made off with an unattended car left running outside the CVS Pharmacy on Valley Street in Maplewood, because the vehicle had a sleeping child secured in a car seat in the back.

Jaquan Shiggs of East Orange, was arrested and charged with kidnapping, theft, eluding by flight, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the South Orange police.

Moments after Shiggs hopped behind the wheel of the vehicle, his description and of that the vehicle were broadcast to South Orange and Maplewood police.

A South Orange officer spotted Shiggs and attempt to pull him over while the 1-year-old child was strapped into a car seat in the back.

The officer pursued the vehicle along various streets in South Orange for about two minutes before Shiggs lost control, drove off the road and collided with a parked, unoccupied USPS mail truck.

Police say Shiggs attempted to flee on foot but he was quickly apprehended and placed under arrest after South Orange and Maplewood police officers chased him through neighboring yards.

The sleeping child was still in the car and appeared to be unhurt.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office was notified and Shiggs may face additional charges as the ongoing investigation unfolds.

The mother could also face charges for leaving her child in the unattended car left running while she was inside the CVS store.

Shiggs is being detained at the Essex County Correctional Facility.