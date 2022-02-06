Corporate accounting manager charged with embezzling millions of dollars

A Camden County woman was charged with embezzling millions of dollars from a New Jersey-based company where she was the senior accountant, accounting manager and senior financial shared services manager.

Jennifer Vandever, 49, of Atco, New Jersey, is charged by indictment with four counts of wire fraud, one count of unauthorized use of access devices, one count of aggravated identity theft, and four counts of tax evasion.

She appeared by videoconference on Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ann Marie Donio and was released on $100,000 unsecured bond.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Vandever worked as a supervisor in the accounting department of Puratos Corporation, identified in the indictment as “Company 1” from 2011 to 2018.

Vandever embezzled from the company by charging significant amounts of personal expenses for herself and her family on the company’s corporate credit cards issued in the name of Individual 1 and on a department-issued card.

Vandever concealed her personal use of the corporate credit cards from Puratos and directed payment of those personal expenses from corporate funds unbeknownst to her employer.

Federal authorities say the scheme totaled $3 million.

For the four years 2015 through 2018, Vandever attempted to evade $514,801 of federal income taxes on $1.49 million of unreported embezzled taxable income.

Each count of wire fraud is punishable by a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine.

The count of unauthorized use of access devices is punishable by 10 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine. The count of aggravated identity theft is punishable by a sentence of two years in prison, which must be served consecutively to any other term imposed, and a maximum of $250,000.

The four counts of tax evasion are each punishable by five years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine.