Elizabeth drug dealer charged with federal firearm possession crimes

A Union County Socialist Party member made his initial appearance in federal court last week on charges of illegally possessing a weapon and ammunition.

Gregory Dorceus, 27, of 567 Walnut Street in Elizabeth, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Dorceus made his initial appearance by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Leda Dunn Wettre, who ordered him detained until his trial.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, On Sept. 16, 2021, members of the Elizabeth Police Department responded to a report of an individual in possession of a firearm in the area of Jefferson Park.

They observed Dorceus, who matched the description provided, and approached him. Dorceus reached for his waistband and attempted to ball up in the fetal position.

Gregory Dorceus was nabbed by police carrying a cheap Ruger P95, which could cost the convicted drug dealer a maximum sentence of 10 years

Officers recovered a Ruger model P95DC, 9mm handgun, bearing serial number 312-10699, and the firearm was loaded with four rounds of ammunition.

Dorceus has prior felony convictions for illegal drugs and weapons.

Special Agent Michael Meawad, of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, testified that Dorceus has been previously convicted for dealing illegal drugs and sentenced to four years in prison, so he is disqualified from legally owning a gun.

The count of being a felon in possession of a firearm carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000.

Dorceus was also found in possession of suspected cocaine base and marijuana, and he may face added charges for those crimes.