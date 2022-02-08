New Jerseyan dies after SEAL training

The US Navy confirmed that Seaman Kyle Mullen, 24, of Manalapan, New Jersey, a SEAL candidate assigned to Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command, died at Sharp Coronado Hospital at 5:42 pm in Coronado, California, on Feb. 4.

Earlier in the day, Mullen and his Basic Underwater Demolition SEAL (BUD/S) class successfully completed Hell Week, an assessment event during the first phase of the Navy SEAL attribute assessment and selection pathway.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Seaman Mullen’s family for their loss,” said Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command. “We are extending every form of support we can to the Mullen family and Kyle’s BUD/S classmates.”

“The whole community is feeling this; it’s a terrible tragedy,” said Manalapan Mayor Susan Cohen, after learning about the young sailor’s death.

Mullen’s parents still live in Manalapan Township, according to Cohen, who noted that the seaman grew up in Manalapan.

Manalapan High School football coach Ed Gurrieri said Mullen graduated from Manalapan High School, where he was a star football player and had a 4.4 GPA.

Mullen, a former captain of the Yale University Bulldogs football team, where he was a defensive end and a second-team All-Ivy League selection in 2017.

Yale football coach Tony Reno announced that Mullen would not return to the Ivy League college for what would have been his senior year for “personal reasons” and urged players not to discuss why he left.

Mullen went on to play the 2019 season at Monmouth University.

“We are all saddened by the unfortunate passing of Kyle Mullen. As a member of our 2019 championship team, he will be remembered not just as an excellent player, but also as an excellent person and a great teammate,” said Monmouth Head Coach Kevin Callahan. “He was highly motivated on the field, but his maturity, intelligence, and concern for his fellow teammates is what stands out about Kyle. On behalf of President Leahy and the entire Monmouth University community, we wish to offer condolences to the Mullen Family on their loss.”

Mullen was not actively training at the time of his death. The cause of his death is currently unknown and an investigation is underway.

Another SEAL candidate, whose name was not released, was in stable condition Sunday at Naval Medical Center San Diego. He remains hospitalized after the training.

Mullen and the other hospitalized sailor were not actively training when they were taken to local hospitals.

Mullen died about four hours after his last training in the water. The two men started reporting symptoms after the training and were taken to local hospitals, said the Navy.