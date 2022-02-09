Belleville native serves aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson

In the photo above, Quartermaster Seaman Recruit Ashley Marie Cruz, a native of Belleville, N.J., uses a spot mark aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70).

Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, according to a US Navy news release.

As a Quartermaster, Cruz navigates the open seas to keep her mission on course.

Specializing in maps, charts and oceanography, Cruz works up in the ship’s pilot house, watching the sun rise and set each day.

Every Sailor relies on her expertise to keep them safe and operational, serving like the ship’s GPS to keep it on track to reach its destination.

Recruits who arrived Jan. 3 and thereafter will be enrolled in the 10-week BMT program.

“We’ve added more leadership and professional development to the basic training toolkit, which Sailors can rely on throughout their careers,” said Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, commander, Naval Service Training Command. “This additional training reinforces character development with a warfighting spirit so our Navy is strong, lethal and ready.”

“Sailor for Life,” a new training phase in the additional two weeks, provides recruits with more training in mentorship, small-unit leadership, advanced Warrior Toughness training, and professional and personal development through the Navy’s MyNavy Coaching initiative.

“The additions were the result of fleet feedback and the hard work of all the staff here at RTC and throughout the Navy,” said Lt. Cmdr. Katy Bock, military training director, Recruit Training Command. “Every recruit now graduates with more tools and skills to make them more effective and combat ready Sailors.”

Recruit Training Command continually builds on what it means to be a basically trained Sailor. The 10-week BMT program enhances Recruit Training Command’s ability to supply the Navy with basically trained, engaged and connected warfighters.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joshua Sapien)