Teacher sexually assaulted students & unrelated neighbor preyed on girl

A former New Jersey elementary school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting multiple children and in a separate matter, Monmouth County authorities say a 41-year-old man sought to pressure a girl in his neighborhood to have sex with him.

The Monmouth County prosecutor’s office says 53-year-old Gustavo Barrientos, of Tinton Falls, was previously charged on Feb. 14 with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, after allegedly showing a 10-year-old female student pornography and sexually assaulting her.

Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey now says that a Monmouth County Grand Jury returned an eight-count indictment against the former Long Branch elementary school teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting several of his former students.

Barrientos also worked at the Red Bank Charter School.

Barrientos was indicted for one count of first-degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, three counts of second-degree Sexual Assault, and four counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The charges in this indictment stem from allegations of four of Barrientos’ former students who alleged that during the 2017-2019 school years, the teacher had sexual contact with them, either inside the school or on class trips.

If convicted, he will face up to life imprisonment on the Aggravated Sexual Assault charge and up to 10 years on each of the remaining charges. In addition, he would be subject to Parole Supervision for Life and required to register under Megan’s Law.

Anyone with any information regarding Barrientos’s activities is still urged to contact Detective Todd Coleman of the Long Branch Police Department at 732-222-1000 or Detective Joshua Rios of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau at 732-431-7160, Ext. 6069.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about these or any other crimes can submit a tip to the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tipline at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android – https://www.p3tips.com/1182); by calling 800-671-4400; or by going to the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Cummings of the Office’s Special Victims Bureau.

The defendant is currently represented by Charles Uliano, Esq., with an office in Long Branch.

In a separate case, Adalberto Garcia-Velasco, 41, of Bradley Beach man charged with attempting to pay an elementary school girl for sexual intercourse was indicted of third-degree child endangerment, first-degree manufacturing child pornography, second-degree luring, promoting prostitution and second-degree attempted sexual assault.

Bradley Beach Police were contacted on November 23, 2021, by staff at a local school who learned that one of their students had been receiving inappropriate text messages from an adult man.

Police said that in October of 2021, Garcia-Velasco began texting the victim with requests that she send him nude photos of herself.

Over the course of the next month, he continued to send inappropriate messages to the young girl, at times offering her up to $800 to have sex with him, said police.

On February 5, 2022, a Monmouth County Grand Jury returned a five count indictment against Garcia-Velasco, who is facing up to 20 years in prison, would be required to register under Megan’s Law, and is subject to parole supervision for life if convicted.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendants have all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.