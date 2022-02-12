Vice President Kamala Harris cheers lead pipe removal in Newark

Vice President Kamala Harris landed in cold, snowy Wisconsin to promote the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law and focus on the Biden administration’s plan to replace lead pipes in Milwaukee and three weeks later, she made a visit across the country to deliver the same message in Newark, New Jersey, where jaded observers want to see real results.

New Jersey’s biggest city is replacing nearly 24,000 lead drinking water pipes as a result of a successful lawsuit filed against the state and city by the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and other groups.

Alarmed by high levels of lead in Newark’s drinking water, and after repeated unsuccessful attempts to resolve the issue without litigation, the Newark Education Workers (NEW) Caucus and NRDC filed a citizen lawsuit against the City of Newark and New Jersey state officials in June 2018 to secure safe drinking water for Newark residents.

No money damages were sought—just a solution.

There is no safe level of lead exposure. Lead is a potent neurotoxin that has particularly devastating impacts on infants and children. As an organization of public school teachers, NEW Caucus was deeply concerned about the ongoing impacts of elevated lead levels on Newark’s children.

Major warning signs appeared in 2016 in the form of record-high lead levels in the drinking water in Newark schools.

In 2017, after the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) required Newark to monitor lead in its drinking water more extensively, Newark reported that lead levels were above the federal action level—an inevitable result of the longtime neglect of the water system that had been identified by Newark’s outside engineering consultants.

In 2018 and 2019, Newark’s lead levels rose to some of the highest of any major city in the country but through the efforts of NEW Caucus and NRDC the city, Essex County, and the state were forced to make a significant commitment of resources and substantial progress has been made since the citizen groups won their lawsuit.

Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday in Newark, as she did in Milwaukee, that lead pipe removal and replacement are priorities for the White House but her visit felt more like a campaign event staged to lend the appearance of environmental concern more than actual caring.

Harris attended a roundtable discussion alongside Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, Gov. Phil Murphy, Mayor Ras Baraka plus other officials and residents but top environmentalists seem unconvinced despite the festivities.

Kim Gaddy, the Newark resident who is national environmental justice director for Clean Water Action, was reserved about the scheme to use federal infrastructure funding.

“We need to watchdog this to make sure it’s spent the right way,” said Gaddy. “I know for sure that we need to watchdog this to make sure it’s spent the right way. All too often people get excited and think, ‘Oh the money is there and that’s going to get it solved,’ but we find that all too often that’s not the case.”

The state government should set aside funding to match the federal government is doling out, said former New Jersey Sierra Club director Jeff Tittel.

“It’s a drop in the bucket but we need every drop,” said Tittel, who expressed concern that the funding won’t go far enough.

Some environmentalists recall that Murphy and Baraka fought bitterly against the NRDC lawsuit until they announced their defeat in court as if it were their goal all along. Those long memories diminished serious appetites for the circus atmosphere sought by the political leaders gathered to share a photo opportunity with the Vice President.

Activists noted that New Jersey enacted a law that would give significant weight to environmental justice factors in permitting decisions for industrial projects but regulations have yet to be promulgated to protect the 326 overburdened communities listed among the state’s 566 municipalities.

The impacts of lead pipes and paint are not evenly distributed. Low-income people and communities of color are disproportionately exposed to the risks of lead-contaminated drinking water.

For decades, Newark residents have been injured by harmful pollution linked to industrialization and official neglect, including the catastrophic harm to health from lead pipes.

A study issued by the EPA in 2015 found that one in every four children in Newark has asthma, a respiratory condition that makes breathing difficult and, in some instances, can lead to death.

Newark recently replaced lead service lines, a project expected to take up to a decade, in under three years, according to city and state officials, making the city an “example and role model of what cities around our country are capable of doing,” Harris said.

Her visit was part of a “road show” around the country to talk about the importance of removing lead pipes and to promote the $1 trillion infrastructure legislation President Joe Biden signed into law in November.

The measure contains $15 billion for lead pipe removal and replacement, with $3 billion going out this year.

It also comes in a midterm election year when Democrats are on the defensive after warning signs in last year’s elections and eager to point to examples of government successes.

Lead pipes are a legacy of aging infrastructure across the country, and removing and replacing them has proven to be a challenge as some states and utilities confront a lack of clear inventories. It’s also a pricey problem to fix.

Up to 10 million American households connect to water service lines through lead pipes.

Children from toddlers to teenagers in 400,000 schools and child care facilities are at risk of exposure to lead in their water.

About 24 million housing units in the United States have significant lead-based paint hazards.

The vice president’s visit – meant to hail a federal infusion of cash – also lays bare a funding gap facing the state if all the lead lines in the state are to be replaced.

New Jersey is getting a $1 billion infusion from the federal bipartisan legislation, a significant sum aimed at updating drinking water and sewer systems, but it’s a fraction of the estimated $30 billion in funds needed to complete the overhaul, according to state environmental regulators.