Kean Theatre presents Avenue Q

The Kean Theatre Conservatory will dare to ask the question, “What do you do with a B.A. in English?” when it presents Avenue Q February 18- February 26 at Wilkins Theatre at Kean University.



Avenue Q garnered three Tony Awards in 2004 for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book of a Musical.

This funny and irreverent show conveys life’s tough lessons through the trials and tribulations of Princeton, a bright-eyed college graduate, who is anxious to discover his purpose in life; but first, he must find an apartment and a job, with no work experience — just like the other characters living on Avenue Q!

Join Princeton along with the Broadway puppets for this toe-tapping, hilarious and often moving musical that the New York Times declared to be “a breakthrough musical of a very different stripe…savvy, sassy and delicious!”

PLEASE NOTE, due to adult situations, like full-puppet nudity, Avenue Q may be inappropriate for children under 17.



Avenue Q features Brandon Luckenbaugh as Princeton, Kennedy Kelly as Kate Monster, Eitan Hiller as Nicky, Jeremiah Rosado as Rod, Zachery Halley as Trekkie Monster, Destiny Davis as Lucy, Riv Dabul and Jess Kimberlin as The Bad Idea Bears, Rosa Spalliero as Mrs. T, Ryan Sautner as Brian, Hailee Ross as Christmas Eve and Melody Stubbs as Gary Coleman. Lorelle Lane and Joelle Velez complete the ensemble.



Performance artist and puppeteer Charlie DelRisco will direct and choreograph the production. Charlie holds an MFA in Theatre from Sarah Lawrence College with an emphasis in Performance Studies and Puppetry.

His original works have been featured in festivals in Vienna Austria; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Edinburgh, Scotland. Charlie is a current company member at the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theater in Central Park.



Tickets for Avenue Q range from $10-$15 and can be purchased online at www.kean.universitytickets.com or by contacting the Box Office at (908) 737-7469.

The Wilkins Theatre box office is currently open Monday-Friday, 10:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.