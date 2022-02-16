FBI asks public to help identify woman who was found dead in Elizabeth

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Newark Field Office is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a woman who was found dead in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on June 11, 2020.

The victim is described as a Black female somewhere between 25 and 35 years old.

She had a slender build and was approximately 5’6″ and 125 to 140 pounds.

She had double piercings on both ears but did not have any tattoos. Officials believe that she may have worn wigs.

Anyone with information concerning this case should contact the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force at 732-428-9412 or UCPOoutreach@ucnj.org.

You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

The Newark FBI Field Office, located at 11 Centre Place, in Newark, NJ 07102, may be contacted by telephone at 973-792-3000.