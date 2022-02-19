Former President Donald Trump can be sued for inciting Jan. 6 riots

Former President Donald Trump must face multiple civil lawsuits seeking to hold him accountable for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, ruled U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, in a decision rejecting defense attorneys’ efforts to toss the cases.

Mehta issued a 112-page opinion repudiating the former president’s claim that he has immunity from lawsuits concerning his conduct while in office.

The judge dismissed claims against Trump’s son and Rudy Giuliani but ruled that the former president had to face at least some of the claims against him.

“To deny a President immunity from civil damages is no small step,” Mehta wrote. “The court well understands the gravity of its decision. But the alleged facts of this case are without precedent, and the court believes that its decision is consistent with the purposes behind such immunity.”

Mehta, an Obama appointee, said he was trying to strike a careful balance in respecting the legal shield afforded to presidents’ official acts.

The decision by Mehta, who is also presiding over the seditious conspiracy prosecution of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, was a defeat for the former president, who moved to dismiss three lawsuits: one by Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) and nine other lawmakers; one from Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), a former prosecutor and Trump impeachment manager; and another from Capitol Police officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby.

The initial lawsuit was brought by Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), who left his case in July after becoming co-chair of the Jan. 6 House select committee.

Mehta found that it was “plausible” to allege that Trump would have known that his supporters — including members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys extremist groups named as his codefendants — were prepared to commit violence on his behalf, and that on Jan. 6 he delivered a “call to action.”

“Based on these allegations, it is reasonable to infer that before January 6th the President would have known about the power of his words and that, when asked, some of his supporters would do as he wished. On January 6th they did so,” Mehta wrote. “When he called on them to march to the Capitol, some responded, ‘Storm the Capitol.’ Thousands marched down Pennsylvania Avenue as directed. And, when some were inside the Capitol, they told officers, ‘We were invited here by the President of the United States.’”

The ruling, which is expected to be the subject of an appeal, preserves three lawsuits filed by Democrats in Congress and US Capitol Police officers who accuse Trump of conspiring to disrupt Congress’s certification of the Electoral College results and interfere with the peaceful transfer of power.

Mehta denied motions to dismiss filed on behalf of the Oath Keepers and Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys.

Mehta separately is presiding over three criminal cases involving the Oath Keepers, including the first prosecution brought by the Justice Department in connection with Jan. 6 that charges defendants with seditious conspiracy.

Trump’s tweets falsely claiming the election was stolen and calling his supporters to Washington fell outside his duties as president so they are not shielded by immunity.

While the judge agreed that public officials were entitled to broad protections for what they said in their official roles, but ruled that Trump’s “proposed test — that whenever and wherever a President speaks on a matter of public concern he is immune from civil suit — goes too far.”

Mehta said that “the context in which those words are spoken and what is said matter.”

The judge said Trump’s tweets and rally speech did not amount to “a presidential function.”

“After all, the President’s actions here do not relate to his duties of faithfully executing the laws, conducting foreign affairs, commanding the armed forces, or managing the Executive Branch. They entirely concern his efforts to remain in office for a second term,” Mehta wrote.