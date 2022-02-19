Morey’s Piers seeks to fill summer jobs

Morey’s Piers and Beachfront Water Parks, located on the boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey, is hiring for seasonal staff with more than 1,500 positions available.

Morey’s Piers is seeking enthusiastic, outgoing, and responsible team players to fill seasonal jobs for this upcoming summer season. Employment opportunities are available in various departments, including Ride Operations, Lifeguards, Food & Beverage, Games Operator, Admissions, and more.

“Over the last several decades, teen employment has been declining nationwide,” said Denise Beckson, vice president of Human Resources. “And while there are multiple reasons for this decline, the result is greater difficulty recruiting seasonal employees each summer.”

Beckson said seasonal positions can pay to $15 per hour and associates receive additional perks, including free use of the amusement rides and water parks, discounted passes for friends and family, discounts on food and beverage, and more.

Some jobs may last through the fall, with the greatest number of jobs available during the summer months. In addition to the perks, a summer job at Morey’s Piers will allow teens and young adults to learn valuable lessons in a non-academic setting.

Beckson said, “Research shows there are many benefits to people who start working at a young age, including character-building opportunities, time management skills, learning how to interact with authority figures, developing an understanding of a work ethic, learning how to manage money, and much more.”

While most of the seasonal positions at Morey’s Piers are filled with local college/high school students – teachers, retirees, and former alumni also make up a portion of the seasonal workforce.

Morey’s offers flexible scheduling and as a result, the last two summers have seen a record number of alumni who have come back to work around their full-time employment schedules.

Shawn Blubaugh, a sales representative for the Philadelphia Phillies, was one of them.

“Morey’s is such a fun and unique environment to work in; it’s a no-brainer to come back and help when I can,” said Blubaugh. “There is a huge emphasis on teamwork and a family culture in everything that happens here. I’ve made lifelong friends from all over the world, and I look forward to seeing some of these familiar faces every time I step onto the piers.”

Blubaugh worked in Morey’s admissions department from 2011 to 2013 and continues to help in that department when he returns.

“We see our summer employment opportunities as a win-win for both teens and their parents,” says Maggie Wisniewski, spokesperson for Morey’s Piers. “Teens can make new friends, working in a fun atmosphere at the beach, while parents can take comfort knowing their child is working for a reputable company and learning valuable lessons that can serve them well into their future careers.”

Currently, 49 percent of Morey’s full-time staff started working for the company as seasonal employees.

“I think this is just a testament to how the Morey Organization focuses on retaining good employees,” added Wisniewski. “There are various training and career mentoring opportunities that can certainly lead seasonal employees to different career paths within the organization.”

Morey’s Piers also supplements its domestic workforce with several hundred international exchange students participating in the U.S. State Department’s Bridge USA Program, which helps increase mutual understanding between Americans and people of other countries.

“Our local and regional population continues to play a critical role in filling the 1,500 jobs that are available each summer, but it’s simply not enough,” added Beckson. “The Bridge USA program allows us to supplement our domestic workforce while, at the same time, creating a fun and diverse work environment for our employees and guests alike.”

Positions are available beginning in late April with flexible hours and schedules. Online applications are being accepted at: https://www.moreyspiers.com/jobs/summer-jobs.

Morey’s Piers is scheduled to open on April 29, 2022.