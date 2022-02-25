Ukraine says forces shot down five Russian jets and one helicopter

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that five Russian aircraft and a helicopter were shot down in the area of the Joint Forces Operation.

The Center for Countering Disinformation stated that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion war, one Ukrainian pilot destroyed six Russian aircraft, including a Sukhoi Su-35, a tactical military plane that is among the most advanced in the Russian Air Force.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.



“According to the command of the joint forces, today, February 24, in the area of the OSS shot down five aircraft and helicopter aggressors. The joint forces give a decent rebuff to the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Military units in their positions” said the message.

The General Staff noted that as Russian opponents suffer losses, citizens should, “Keep calm and believe in the Ukrainian defenders.”

After Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed martial law throughout Ukraine. and the country closed its airspace.

Zelenskyy said that Russia had declared war on the whole of Europe by invading Ukraine.

“It’s not just Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it’s the beginning of a war against Europe, against European unity, against basic human rights in Europe, against all the rules of coexistence on the continent. Against the fact that European states refuse to divide: borders, divide borders by force,” said Zelenskyy.

“Tank columns and airstrikes are as similar as possible to what Europe saw a long time ago during World War II and what it was talking about – ‘never again’ but here it is. years after the end of World War II,” said Zelenskyy. “I’m sure you see it, all of you, all of Europe. But we do not fully see what you are going to do with it, how you are going to defend yourself when you are so slowly helping us in Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy thanks to the United States, Canada, Great Britain, the European Union, Australia and New Zealand and noted that they imposed sanctions against all major Russian banks and oligarchs and restricted Russia’s access to Western technologies as he called on the international community to do more.

“Russian tanks are still firing on houses in our cities, armored vehicles are still attacking civilians, ordinary citizens of Ukraine,” said Zelenskyy, adding that Europe has enough strength to stop the aggression he expects to continue toward European countries by abolishing visas for Russian travelers, disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT banking network, imposing complete isolation on the aggressor by recalling ambassadors, an oil embargo, and closing the sky.

“All this must be on the table today, because it is a threat to us, to all of us, to the whole of Europe,” said Zelenskyy. “We can still stop aggression, we must act without delay. Ordinary people can act, I’m sure. In every country the world, in every country Europe, go to the squares of your cities and demand peace for Europe, peace for Ukraine, stop this war.”

The Kyiv City State Administration warned local residents about the air threat over the capital city, warning that sirens indicate an urgent need to shelter for protection.

“At around 5 a.m. on February 24, 2022, the state border of Ukraine from Luhansk to Zhytomyr regions was attacked from the territory of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus by Russian troops supported by Belarus. Attacks on border units, border patrols and checkpoints are carried out using artillery, heavy equipment and small arms. Luhansk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions,” said the Ukraine military command. “In addition, there is an attack from the territory of the Russian-occupied Crimea.”

“The work of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups is also recorded,” said the Ukraine military command. “Depending on the situation on the border, border guards together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard of Ukraine are firing at the enemy.”

The Ukrainian military says its forces broke through enemy positions near Belovodsk, Luhansk region, the invaders retreated toward the border with Russia, according to a report by the press headquarters of the Ukrainian Environmental Protection Agency on Facebook.

“Today, at noon in the Belovodsk area, Ukrainian soldiers fought the Russian occupiers. Our units broke through the positions of the invaders and consolidated their success with a counterattack,” the message said. The press headquarters further stated that the Russian units are fleeing the battlefield in the direction of the Russian border.