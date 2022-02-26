Paterson police discover woman’s body in car trunk

Paterson police are investigating a woman’s body that was discovered inside a trunk on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the scene of a suspicious vehicle just before 8 a.m. in the area of James Street and Ryerson Avenue.

When they arrived, officers discovered the lifeless body of 38-year-old Stephanie DeJesus according to Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora.

DeJesus, the apparent victim of a gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with information about the incident to contact them on the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or via email at tips or by calling the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.