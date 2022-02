Our Lady of Peace Knights of Columbus Council 9199 of Fords is sponsoring a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

It will run from 1PM to 5PM at the OLP Parish Center on 25 Franklin Ave, Edison.

The menu includes: corned beef (cooked to perfection), cabbage, Irish soda bread, potatoes, carrots and desserts.

Soda and bottled water will be available. Cost is $15/meal. For tickets or info, contact Rich Fetzer at 732-822-4957.