State probes shooting death by sheriff’s officer

Authorities have released the names of those involved in the fatal police shooting that occurred on Feb. 16, 2022, in Plainsboro, N.J.

The state Attorney General’s office identified Atiba Lewis, 45, of Plainsboro, as the man killed in the shooting, and Detective Phillip Nguyen of the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office as the officer who fired the bullet that ended his life.

According to the preliminary investigation, the shooting occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Ravens Crest Drive in Plainsboro.

Law enforcement officers, including members of the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office, were outside a residence when they encountered Lewis.

During the encounter, one officer discharged his service weapon, fatally wounding Lewis.

A knife was recovered near Lewis’ body after the shooting.

Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid to the victim, who was transported to Princeton Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 12:10 p.m.

An investigation is being conducted pursuant to the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office investigate of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.