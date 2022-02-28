UN report on impacts of climate change stresses urgency to act

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a major report on the impacts of climate change and why it is imperative that we act now to address the growing risks.

The report, which focuses on Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability, describes how climate impacts are already wreaking havoc in every part of the world and how, without much bolder action, more lives will be lost and more livelihoods destroyed. The report will look at challenges and solutions for addressing these risks and minimizing vulnerability unique to the world’s regions, cities and other habitats.

The report’s Summary for Policymakers (around 40 pages), draws information and data from the latest research led by some of the top minds in the fields of natural, social and economic sciences.

The summary distills underlying chapters and is reviewed by the IPCC and member governments during its two-week-long 55th Session.

More than 270 scientists from 67 countries have contributed to the report which is part of a series produced every six to seven years.

The current series of reports, formally referred to as the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Cycle, is the first since the adoption of the Paris Agreement on climate change in 2015 – a global framework for climate policies, solutions and actions.