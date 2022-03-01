Senate fails to codify Roe v Wade

The US Senate vote to invoke cloture on Roe v Wade codification failed after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) was the only Democrat to oppose the procedural measure that would have allowed lawmakers to debate the issue.

The 46-48 vote comes just a few months before the Supreme Court is to rule on half-century-old protections for the procedure and before the midterm elections.

Democrats’ inability to advance the Women’s Health Protection Act, as NBC News Senior National Political Reporter Sahil Kapur noted, “leaves Congress with no viable path to keeping abortion legal nationally if SCOTUS guts Roe.”

“Nobody’s rights should be determined by their zip code, but in recent years, numerous state legislatures have taken action to impede a woman’s constitutional right to access safe, legal abortions,” said Rep. Chu, Judy, who proposed the measure. “That is why I introduced the Women’s Health Protection Act, the most supported pro-choice bill in Congress.”

“The Women’s Health Protection Act would create federal protections against state laws that undermine women’s health and intrude upon the most personal and private decision a person can make, which is whether to bring a new life into this world and commit to being a parent,” said Lisa McCormick, a human rights activist in New Jersey who blamed Democratic lawmakers for waiting until the Supreme Court was stacked and the right to privacy was on its death bed before acting.

McCormick said the legislation would have prohibited medically unwarranted restrictions that single out abortion services or the facilities that provide them.

“We have seen an unprecedented number of state-based attacks on a woman’s right to choose, and the Women’s Health Protection Act was our way to fight back, but career politicians would rather use abortion as a political football to raise money because the men who make up more than 70 percent of Congress simply do not care about women,” said McCormick.

Abortion is a safe and legal way to end a pregnancy, and the 1973 Roe v Wade decision actually prevented government interference that could make it difficult or impossible for citizens to obtain the procedure when they want one.

It’s been six months since Texas passed an illegal law banning most abortions but the Supreme Court, which has been packed with anti-abortion Republicans, refused to invalidate the measure.

Abortion is a common health intervention. It is safe when carried out using a method recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), appropriate to the pregnancy duration and by someone with the necessary skills.

A “spontaneous abortion” that occurs without intervention is known as a miscarriage, which transpires in approximately 30% to 40% of all pregnancies.

Six out of 10 of all unintended pregnancies end with an abortion, according to WHO.

Comprehensive abortion care is among the essential health care services listed by WHO and it is considered a fundamental human right. Abortion is a simple health care intervention that can be effectively managed by a wide range of health workers using medication or a surgical procedure.

In the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, a medical abortion can also be safely self-managed by the pregnant person outside of a health care facility simply by taking a regimen of pills.

Unsafe abortion is a leading – but preventable – cause of maternal deaths and morbidities. It can lead to physical and mental health complications and social and financial burdens for women, communities and health systems. Lack of access to safe, timely, affordable and respectful abortion care is a critical public health and human rights issue.

Global estimates from 2010–2014 demonstrate that 45% of all induced abortions are unsafe. Of all unsafe abortions, one-third were performed under the least safe conditions, i.e., by untrained persons using dangerous and invasive methods.

According to WHO, when people with unintended pregnancies face barriers to attaining safe, timely, affordable, geographically reachable, respectful, and non-discriminatory abortion, they often resort to unsafe methods for terminating the condition.