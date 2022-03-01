Trenton police investigating double shooting

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a double shooting in New Jersey’s capital city.

One victim was pronounced dead and another person was seriously injured in the shooting that took place on Tuesday, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple rounds fired in the 1100 block of N. Willow Street in Trenton.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found two adult victims — one man and one woman.

The male victim was pronounced dead and the woman was transported to a local hospital.

Officials said no information is available on the woman’s condition and no arrests have been made.

The investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.

Tips may also be emailed to mchtftips.