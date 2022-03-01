Ukrainians put blame on Vladimir Putin for the bloody death of 6-year-old girl

A medical team fought desperately to save a child in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, but fails, as one of at least 352 civilian deaths during invasion is captured on film.

In the port city of Mariupol, where Ukrainians are trying to fend off a Russian advance, an ambulance raced into a city hospital Sunday, carrying a 6-year-old girl mortally injured in Russian shelling.

A woman reacts as paramedics perform CPR on a girl who was injured during shelling, at a city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, February 27, 2022. The girl did not survive. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

She was pale. Her brown hair was pulled back with a rubber band. Her bloody pyjama pants were decorated with cartoon unicorns. She was brought in with her wounded father, his head bloodied and bandaged.

A medical team pumped her chest, fighting desperately to revive her. Her mother stood outside the ambulance, weeping.

“Take her out! Take her out! We can make it!” a hospital worker shouted, pushing a gurney to the ambulance.

The girl was raced inside and doctors and nurses huddled around her. One gave her an injection. Another tried to revive her with a defibrillator. A nurse wept.

Medics perform CPR on a girl at the city hospital of Mariupol, who was injured during shelling in a residential area in eastern Ukraine, February 27, 2022. The girl did not survive. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A doctor in blue medical scrubs, pumping oxygen into her, looked straight at the camera of a journalist who had been allowed inside and said angrily: “Show this to Putin. The eyes of this child, and crying doctors.”

The girl, whose name was not immediately known, could not be saved. The doctor reached gently over her face to close her eyes.

Her body was left alone in the room, covered by her brightly colored polyester jacket, now spattered with blood.

Ukraine has reported 352 civilian deaths, including 16 children, since the invasion began.

