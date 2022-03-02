The Federal Air Marshal Service celebrating the 60th anniversary

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the agency’s Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS).

“The Federal Air Marshal Service is a key component of the Transportation Security Administration. Federal Air Marshals stand as a critical layer of security for our nation’s transportation system. These highly trained men and women serve to protect passengers and crew in aircraft and transit hubs,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.



On this day in 1962, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy swore in the first class of 18 “Sky Marshals,” a special force of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) inspectors who volunteered and trained to protect U.S. aircraft and passengers from air piracy.

The FAA Sky Marshal Program laid the groundwork for modern day FAMS.

Following the tragic events of September 11, 2001 and the establishment of TSA, FAMS realigned within TSA and its mission expanded with a greater law enforcement presence across the transportation system.

Federal Air Marshals deploy domestically and internationally to conduct protection, response, detection, and assessment activities.

In addition, they serve in various operational assignments and task forces, maintaining robust working relationships within their districts, including with federal, state and local law enforcement counterparts, and U.S. Attorneys.

Federal Air Marshals are among the most mobile U.S. law enforcement experts capable of rendering protection, response, detection, and assessment activities at home and abroad within a short period of time.

They also provide law enforcement support for National Security Special Events, such as the State of the Union Address and the United Nations General Assembly, and events with Special Event Assessment Ratings, such as the Super Bowl.

Law enforcement professionals who serve as Federal Air Marshals commit to a mission that seeks to detect, deter and defeat criminal, terrorist and hostile activities that target our nation’s transportation systems.

To learn more about the Federal Air Marshal Service and opportunities to join this important mission, visit: Law Enforcement | Transportation Security Administration (tsa.gov)