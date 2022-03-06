Former AG Bill Barr says Trump was “responsible” for January 6 Capitol riot.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said former President Donald Trump was “responsible” for the January 6 Capitol riot, .

As a congressional panel investigating the events of that fateful day revealed evidence of criminal misconduct related to the attempted coup d’etat that off, Barr said: “I do think he was responsible in the broad sense of that word” speaking about the man who appointed him as the nation’s chief law enforcement official.

“It appears that part of the plan was to send this group up to the Hill,” with the former president’s goal to “intimidate Congress,” according to Barr.

The same week, a court filing from the Capitol riot House investigation alleged that Trump and a lawyer who assisted with his re-election campaign are part of a “criminal conspiracy” to overturn the 2020 election.

“The facts we’ve gathered strongly suggest that Dr [John] Eastman’s emails may show that he helped Donald Trump advance a corrupt scheme to obstruct the counting of electoral college ballots and a conspiracy to impede the transfer of power,” said a joint statement from Democratic Rep. Bennie G. Thompson and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, who are leading the 6 January investigation committee.

The former president unleashed a 415-word rambling tirade against the committee, repeating his false and unfounded allegations of a “rigged” election, which has been part of his scheme to discredit the election that he lost to Democratic President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, lawyers for Trump and the New York attorney general have reached an agreement to postpone depositions in the civil investigation, giving the former president at least a few months before he has to testify as part of an investigation into his business.