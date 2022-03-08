Biden’s first year in office compared with previous three presidents

The Partnership for Public Service’s Center for Presidential Transition has tracked and analyzed how President Joe Biden’s first year in office compares with the previous three presidents, examining his nominations and confirmations from Jan. 20, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2021.

Biden made slightly fewer nominations than Bush and Obama, but more than Trump.

By the end of the 2021 calendar year, Biden nominated 644 people for presidentially appointed Senate-confirmed positions, more than President Donald Trump had in the same time frame (555) and slightly fewer than President Barack Obama (653) and President George W. Bush (677).

Despite nominating roughly the same number of appointees as Bush and Obama, far fewer of Biden’s nominees were confirmed in the same time frame. Congress has confirmed 355 of Biden’s nominees. At a comparable time, Congress had confirmed 505 of Bush’s and 450 of Obama’s. Trump, by contrast, had slightly fewer with 317.

During the president’s first year, it took an average of 103 days for nominees submitted by the Biden administration for Senate-confirmed positions to get confirmed. This is longer than the average for nominees submitted in the first years of the previous six administrations and nearly three times as long as those submitted during President Ronald Reagan’s first year.

In Biden’s first year, the Senate confirmed only 41% of his nominations.

While a small number were withdrawn by the president, 118 were “returned” at the end of the Senate’s session—meaning the president would either have to nominate that person again in the next session or nominate someone else.

As of Jan. 4, 2022, 171 were still awaiting a vote. By contrast, 75% of Bush’s first-year nominees were confirmed, compared with 69% for Obama and 57% for Trump.

According to a Senate rule, nominations are returned to the president automatically when they have not been confirmed or rejected at the time the Senate adjourns at the end of a congressional session (which roughly correlates to the calendar year) or when the Senate adjourns for a period of more than 30 days.

Nominations can be held over, though, if the Senate by unanimous consent agrees to suspend the rule. Nominations that are returned to the president are no longer pending before the Senate and therefore are not eligible for consideration. When the Senate convenes in a new session, the president can resubmit the nomination of the same individual to a position or can choose to put forward a different nominee for the position.

On Jan. 3, 2022, the Senate returned 118 nominations to the White House.

Of those, 29 nominees had been waiting between 200 and 300 days to receive a vote, 40 had been waiting between 100 and 200 days, and 49 had been waiting less than 100 days.

Among the nominations that were returned: Ed Gonzalez, who was nominated for director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE has not had a Senate-confirmed leader for the past five years. Laurel Blatchford who was nominated to be controller at the Office of Management and Budget. The position has not had a confirmed appointee in nearly five years. Victoria Wassmer, nominated to be chief financial officer at the Department of Transportation, waited for 255 days, only to have her nomination returned. The nominations of Robert Hampshire to be DOT assistant secretary for research and technology, and Mohsin Syed to be DOT assistant secretary of government affairs, spent an equal amount of time with the same result.



An analysis of key positions in the Biden administration by the Biden Political Appointee tracker shows that across the 15 Cabinet departments, the Biden administration had 167 nominees confirmed (this does not include ambassadors), while 94 nominees remained in the Senate awaiting a vote. 37 officials serving in those positions had held the position in the previous administration and continued to serve.

Across the Cabinet departments, the agencies with the highest percentage of Senate-confirmed officials in place were the Department of Veterans Affairs (85%) and the Department of Homeland Security (65%).

In contrast, the departments of Transportation and Housing and Urban Development had the lowest percentage of Senate-confirmed appointees in place. Only 33% of DOT’s 18 key positions were held by a Senate-confirmed official (with 10 nominees remaining unconfirmed at the Senate). At HUD, 38% of the department’s 13 key positions were filled with a Senate-confirmed appointee (and six nominees remaining unconfirmed in the Senate).