Monmouth County Historical Commission accepting nominations

The Monmouth County Historical Commission is accepting nominations for its annual Preservation Awards program, which acknowledges individuals or groups that have preserved historical structures in Monmouth County.

“Preserving historical buildings in Monmouth County connects us to our history and gives us a physical reminder of our rich heritage,” said County Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the County’s Historical Commission. “It is important for Monmouth County to recognize those who work vigorously to preserve our local buildings of historical significance, which can be a costly undertaking.”

Eligible applicants include private citizens, organizations, businesses, municipalities, or any group who recently preserved a historic structure. The nominated property should be a building or structure historically noteworthy in some way and at least 50 years old. The deadline to submit a nomination is April 22, 2022.

Last year, a Historic Preservation Award was presented to Philip Petracca for his restoration of the former Schanck barn for the adaptive reuse of Source Farmhouse Brewery in Colts Neck. The Church of the Holy Trinity in Spring Lake was also recognized for authentically restoring its 100-year-old copper steeple. Other acknowledgments went to David and Maggie Tripold of Tinton Falls for restoring the Arthur Wilson House, and Stephen and Patricia Papovitch of Spring Lake for the renovation of their turn-of-the-century American Foursquare house and the historic carriage house.

The application process requires the completion of a nominating form that can be downloaded from the County’s website at http://www.visitmonmouth.com or by contacting Executive Director John Fabiano, at John.Fabiano@co.monmouth.nj.us.

Completed applications should be mailed to Monmouth County Historical Commission, Hall of Records Annex, 2nd, Freehold, NJ 07728 by the deadline, April 22, 2022.