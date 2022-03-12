Gary Goldman’s 50 years of service recognized at Joint Base MDL

Gary Goldman, 305th Maintenance Squadron electronic measurement equipment mechanic, was recognized with a 50 Year Length of Service Award and Federal Service Pin on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Mar. 10, 2022.

Goldman joined the U.S. Air Force in 1970 as an automatic pilot and compass systems technician, and later separated in 1974 where he subsequently joined the civil service.

Throughout his career, Goldman oversaw the High Frequency and Radio Frequency sections of Precision Measurement Equipment Laboratory in support of airframes including AC-130 gunships, F-4 fighters, and the C-141 Stratofortress.

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Morales