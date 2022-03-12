Gary Goldman’s 50 years of service recognized at Joint Base MDL

Posted byatomtabloidPosted inNews you should know

Gary Goldman, 305th Maintenance Squadron electronic measurement equipment mechanic, was recognized with a 50 Year Length of Service Award and Federal Service Pin on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Mar. 10, 2022.

Goldman joined the U.S. Air Force in 1970 as an automatic pilot and compass systems technician, and later separated in 1974 where he subsequently joined the civil service.

Throughout his career, Goldman oversaw the High Frequency and Radio Frequency sections of Precision Measurement Equipment Laboratory in support of airframes including AC-130 gunships, F-4 fighters, and the C-141 Stratofortress.

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Morales

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: