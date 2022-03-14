5-alarm fire in Elizabeth

Firefighters battled a multi-home fire in Elizabeth on Sunday, as thick smoke filled the air, from the five-alarm inferno.

The raging fire destroyed at least three homes and left at least 22 Elizabeth families homeless on Sunday afternoon.

The blaze started at around 3:30 p.m. at 160 Smith St. in Elizabeth,

More than two dozen people were displaced.

The Red Cross said it was helping more than 70 people, and that they have opened a shelter at Elizabeth High School.

Firefighters say when they arrived one house was on fire, but it quickly spread to at least three other homes and at least two collapses were reported.

It was not long before all city companies were working to suppress the blaze with mutual aid at the scene.

People trying to get around faced thick smoke and detours posted video of the fire on YouTube.

No injuries have been reported and authorities have not yet determined how the fire started. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.